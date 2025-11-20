Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) & Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Head to Head Contrast

Risk & Volatility

Signature Bank has a beta of 11.52, suggesting that its share price is 1,052% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Signature Bank and Suncrest Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $2.70 billion 0.01 $1.34 billion $10.22 0.05 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56

Profitability

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Signature Bank and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank N/A N/A N/A Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Suncrest Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

