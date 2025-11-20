ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.10 and traded as high as GBX 89.99. ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 87.56, with a volume of 24,093 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 target price on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 150.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAH

ECO Animal Health Group Trading Up 7.5%

About ECO Animal Health Group

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of £63.51 million, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of -0.05.

(Get Free Report)

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.