Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and traded as high as $30.00. Buzzi shares last traded at $29.9490, with a volume of 15,270 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZZUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Buzzi to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Buzzi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Buzzi in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Buzzi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZZUY

Buzzi Price Performance

About Buzzi

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.