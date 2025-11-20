Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and traded as high as $30.00. Buzzi shares last traded at $29.9490, with a volume of 15,270 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BZZUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Buzzi to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Buzzi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Buzzi in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZZUY
Buzzi Price Performance
About Buzzi
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.