Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as high as C$0.65. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 3,700 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.54.
Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.
