Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Price Down 17.4% – Here’s What Happened

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 120,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 31,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QST shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Questor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Questor Technology from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.45 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Questor Technology from C$0.70 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$0.80.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QST

Questor Technology Price Performance

About Questor Technology

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

(Get Free Report)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.