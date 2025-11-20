MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $7.83. MBIA shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 223,427 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on MBI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of MBIA from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MBIA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The firm has a market cap of $386.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that MBIA, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Steinberganna Wealth Management bought a new stake in MBIA in the third quarter worth $125,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

