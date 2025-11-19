M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.74 and traded as low as GBX 128.70. M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 129.50, with a volume of 137,129 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAA shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 price target on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 248 to GBX 220 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on M&C Saatchi from GBX 240 to GBX 200 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&C Saatchi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 201.67.

The company has a market capitalization of £153.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

