Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.78. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 108,665 shares trading hands.
Midwest Energy Emissions Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $72.66 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.
About Midwest Energy Emissions
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Midwest Energy Emissions
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.