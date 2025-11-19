Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.14 and traded as low as GBX 13.68. Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 13.68, with a volume of 29,184 shares.

Ebiquity Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49. The company has a market capitalization of £19.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.01.

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebiquity had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ebiquity plc will post 2.9145078 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ebiquity

About Ebiquity

In related news, insider Lara Izlan purchased 15,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 per share, for a total transaction of £2,100.14. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Ebiquity plc (LSE AIM: EBQ) is a world leader in media investment analysis. It harnesses the power of data to provide independent, fact-based advice, enabling brand owners to perfect media investment decisions and improve business outcomes. Ebiquity is able to provide independent, unbiased advice and solutions to brands because we have no commercial interest in any part of the media supply chain.

We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.

