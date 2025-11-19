Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.23 and traded as low as $43.12. Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 7,975 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $245.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.14%.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,289.50. This represents a 1.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Brian J. Cali bought 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $86,819.50. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 417,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,590,809.50. The trade was a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,227 shares of company stock worth $142,981. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp in the second quarter worth $679,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 113,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.

