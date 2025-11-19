Record (LON:REC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.56 and traded as low as GBX 56.40. Record shares last traded at GBX 56.80, with a volume of 180,947 shares trading hands.

Record Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.61. The firm has a market cap of £110.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Record alerts:

Record (LON:REC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported GBX 1.93 EPS for the quarter. Record had a net margin of 430.56% and a return on equity of 680.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Record plc will post 4.691358 earnings per share for the current year.

About Record

Record Financial Group is a leading specialist currency and asset manager with $102.7 billion in Assets Under Management Equivalents (as of 28th June 2024) for institutional clients, with global offices across London, Frankfurt, Zürich and Düsseldorf.

We have over 40 years’ experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.