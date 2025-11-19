Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.0210. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.0230, with a volume of 21,528 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $342,980.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

