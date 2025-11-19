Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,076.71 and traded as high as GBX 1,187. Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 1,166, with a volume of 3,961,071 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAB. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,360 to GBX 1,440 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,330 to GBX 1,400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,235.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,208.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,079.22. The stock has a market cap of £5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

