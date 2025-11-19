Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,076.71 and traded as high as GBX 1,187. Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 1,166, with a volume of 3,961,071 shares.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAB. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,360 to GBX 1,440 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,330 to GBX 1,400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,235.
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
