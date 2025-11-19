TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.28 and traded as high as C$20.88. TransAlta shares last traded at C$20.00, with a volume of 2,192,773 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TA. CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.33.

Get TransAlta alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TA

TransAlta Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.78, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.74.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm had revenue of C$615.00 million during the quarter.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.