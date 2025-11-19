Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 991.55 and traded as high as GBX 1,104. Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,096, with a volume of 460,050 shares changing hands.

BYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,092 to GBX 1,191 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,200 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,271.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,052.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 992.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported GBX 30 EPS for the quarter. Big Yellow Group had a net margin of 120.15% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Yellow Group Plc will post 57.4799434 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.

Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.

We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

