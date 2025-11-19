Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) VP Joseph Berry Sells 119 Shares

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) VP Joseph Berry sold 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $16,893.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,197.04. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

On Monday, November 17th, Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $58,845.84.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BELFB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.89. The company had a trading volume of 182,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $188.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price target on Bel Fuse in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $130.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Bel Fuse

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth $865,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.