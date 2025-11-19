Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$173.11 and traded as high as C$175.03. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$174.29, with a volume of 672,610 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CTC.A has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$183.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$177.75.
About Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions.
