Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0005. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.0005, with a volume of 67,171 shares traded.
Demand Brands Trading Up 20.0%
Demand Brands Company Profile
Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.
