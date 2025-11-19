Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.54 and traded as high as $15.75. Orion Energy Systems shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 123,359 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OESX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Orion Energy Systems to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.55. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 62.99% and a negative net margin of 11.70%.The company had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Orion Energy Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,884,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,499 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

