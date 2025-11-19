Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Here’s What Happened

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 172,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 39,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Noram Lithium Stock Down 15.4%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

Noram Lithium Corp., through its subsidiary, Green Energy Resources Inc, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral exploration properties. It holds 100% interests in the Zeus lithium project with 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, the United States.

