Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.63 and traded as high as C$35.98. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$35.05, with a volume of 4,659,385 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on K shares. Cormark downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$29.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.83.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on K

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.81. The stock has a market cap of C$43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 1.0071259 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In related news, insider Claude J.S. Schimper sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.86, for a total value of C$59,369.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$982,287.88. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.