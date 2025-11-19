Rotork (LON:ROR) Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rotork Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of ROR stock traded up GBX 13.20 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 340.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,908,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,382. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 266.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 357. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 339.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 330.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 396.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rotork news, insider Dorothy Thompson purchased 17,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 340 per share, for a total transaction of £59,874. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.

