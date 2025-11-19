Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) VP Joseph Berry Sells 408 Shares

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $58,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,707.39. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Joseph Berry sold 119 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $16,893.24.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,985. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on Bel Fuse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Makaira Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $18,415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,537,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 245,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,584,000 after buying an additional 98,178 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 325,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,827,000 after acquiring an additional 71,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 284,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,745,000 after acquiring an additional 71,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Stories

