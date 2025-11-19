Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) VP Joseph Berry Sells 408 Shares of Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $58,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,707.39. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Joseph Berry sold 119 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $16,893.24.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFA traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.40. The company had a trading volume of 75,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.25. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $142.70.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.69 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Bel Fuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFA. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 87.5% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

