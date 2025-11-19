Figma (NYSE:FIG) General Counsel Sells $160,309.71 in Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $160,309.71. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 899,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,547,538.31. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brendan Mulligan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Figma alerts:

On Wednesday, November 12th, Brendan Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Brendan Mulligan sold 80,934 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $3,518,200.98.

On Monday, November 3rd, Brendan Mulligan sold 9,526 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $458,867.42.

Figma Stock Down 2.9%

FIG stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,558,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,999,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.50. Figma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $142.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figma

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.66. The company had revenue of $274.17 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Figma during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Figma from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Figma from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Figma from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Figma

Figma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.