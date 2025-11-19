Daniel Kozlowski Sells 68,778 Shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kozlowski sold 68,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $757,245.78. Following the sale, the director owned 2,600,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,626,000. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PCYO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,861. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $264.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.34. Pure Cycle Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 64.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pure Cycle by 11,145.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

