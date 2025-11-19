Insider Selling: ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) CFO Sells 833 Shares of Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CFO David Sherry sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $71,804.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 345,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,821,062.40. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Sherry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

On Tuesday, October 21st, David Sherry sold 853 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $82,220.67.

On Monday, October 20th, David Sherry sold 833 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $77,502.32.

On Wednesday, September 17th, David Sherry sold 11,746 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.04, for a total value of $1,363,005.84.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTAN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 426,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,833. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.97. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $131.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.40). ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 26.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $242.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TTAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceTitan from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceTitan from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ServiceTitan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceTitan by 538.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,429,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,893,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,798,000 after buying an additional 1,569,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,306,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after buying an additional 32,066 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,545.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,521,000 after buying an additional 1,930,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceTitan by 148.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,893,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,062 shares during the period.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.