Caroline Ann Winn Sells 5,500 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $503,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,739.12. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Caroline Ann Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Caroline Ann Winn sold 500 shares of Sempra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $45,850.00.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.14. 3,566,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,154. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 38.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,310,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 9,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 957,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,852 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 86,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

