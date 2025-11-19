Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Director Muneer Satter Acquires 500,000 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) Director Muneer Satter purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,906,024 shares in the company, valued at $23,639,011.76. This represents a 6.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. 10,629,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,495. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $485.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 469,073 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annexon by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,095,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 697,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Annexon by 12.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,822,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 308,689 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its holdings in Annexon by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,638,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,566 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANNX. Zacks Research raised shares of Annexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Annexon from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annexon

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.