Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai Sells 1,936 Shares

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,936 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $279,229.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,849.37. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Koon Keung Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 564 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $80,065.44.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.89. 182,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,985. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $167.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.15 and a 200 day moving average of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Northland Securities set a $188.00 target price on Bel Fuse in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Further Reading

