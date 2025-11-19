Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Insider Kenneth Duda Sells 30,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $3,858,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,843.36. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $3,343,860.00.
- On Friday, October 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,711,500.00.
- On Friday, October 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $4,282,500.00.
- On Wednesday, September 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $3,686,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $4,253,700.00.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
NYSE:ANET traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $124.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,682,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,019,581. The firm has a market cap of $156.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.56. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
