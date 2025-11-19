Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Insider Kenneth Duda Sells 30,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $3,858,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,843.36. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, November 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $3,343,860.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,711,500.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $4,282,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $3,686,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $4,253,700.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $124.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,682,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,019,581. The firm has a market cap of $156.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.56. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.