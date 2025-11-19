Robert Iannone Sells 7,159 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Iannone sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $1,204,573.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,220,387.28. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,982. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $2.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.650-8.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $194.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

