Kenneth Koon Keung Lai Sells 564 Shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $80,065.44. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,899.80. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Koon Keung Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,936 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $279,229.28.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of BELFA traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.40. 75,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,265. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $142.70. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.59. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.69 million. Bel Fuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $310,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 87.5% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,341,000. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

