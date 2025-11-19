ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) Trading Up 4% – What’s Next?

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.7220 and last traded at $0.71. 248,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 773,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6825.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECDA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ECD Automotive Design in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ECD Automotive Design to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECD Automotive Design has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ECD Automotive Design Trading Down 9.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $879,715.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.63.

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ECD Automotive Design, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECD Automotive Design Company Profile

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

Featured Articles

