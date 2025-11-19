Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Innovation Beverage Group Limited (NASDAQ:IBG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.80. 308,105 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innovation Beverage Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Innovation Beverage Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Innovation Beverage Group

Innovation Beverage Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovation Beverage Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Innovation Beverage Group Limited (NASDAQ:IBG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.52% of Innovation Beverage Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Innovation Beverage Group

(Get Free Report)

Innovation Beverage Group (formerly Australian Boutique Spirits) is an award-winning distillery that produces a variety of brands in-house and imports global brands to sell exclusively to the Australian market through bevmart.com.au. It was recently recognized as the Australian Liqueur Distillery of the year by the Melbourne International Spirits Competition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.