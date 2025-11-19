Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.44 and last traded at $81.01. 1,428,357 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,356,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 9.96%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

