Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.27 and traded as high as $3.29. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $3.0050, with a volume of 1,471,945 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.25) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.20 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.73.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $402.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.07.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 71.6% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.