Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Trading Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 19,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 90,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

Get Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,315,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232,200 shares in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Company Profile

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.