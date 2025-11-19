Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP) vs. Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Critical Contrast

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) and Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Yatra Online shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.9% of Wanderport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yatra Online and Wanderport”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $93.14 million 1.09 -$1.25 million $0.02 81.50 Wanderport $30,000.00 19.16 N/A N/A N/A

Wanderport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatra Online.

Risk & Volatility

Yatra Online has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wanderport has a beta of -1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 295% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and Wanderport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online 1.39% 1.79% 1.08% Wanderport 5.71% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yatra Online and Wanderport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 1 0 1 1 2.67 Wanderport 0 0 0 0 0.00

Yatra Online presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.05%. Given Yatra Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Wanderport.

Summary

Yatra Online beats Wanderport on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; and Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Wanderport

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website. The company was formerly known as Temtex Industries Inc. and changed its name to Wanderport Corporation in January 2007. Wanderport Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

