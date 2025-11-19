Financial Survey: Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) and Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Three Sixty Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 28.95% 15.57% 10.36% Three Sixty Solar N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Solar and Three Sixty Solar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $5.05 billion 5.35 $1.29 billion $13.02 19.34 Three Sixty Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Three Sixty Solar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Solar and Three Sixty Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 0 6 26 2 2.88 Three Sixty Solar 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Solar presently has a consensus target price of $269.79, indicating a potential upside of 7.12%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than Three Sixty Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Solar beats Three Sixty Solar on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. It designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. The company's residual business operations include project development activities, operations and maintenance services, and the sale of PV solar power systems to third-party customers. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

