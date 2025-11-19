Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:MARIF) Stock Price Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 10,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Marimaca Copper Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47.

About Marimaca Copper

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

