Belo Sun Mining (OTC:BSXGF) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (OTC:BSXGF – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.2385 and last traded at $0.2417. 55,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 318,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2466.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company’s primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
