iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.9178 and last traded at $29.91. 165,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 52,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

The firm has a market cap of $224.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.59% of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (HYGW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe HYG BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and writing one-month call options against the shares.

