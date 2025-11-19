Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Time to Sell?

Earlyworks Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 57,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 83,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELWS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Earlyworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Earlyworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

