Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Time to Sell?

Earlyworks Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 57,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 83,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on ELWS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Earlyworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Earlyworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ELWS
Earlyworks Stock Performance
Earlyworks Company Profile
Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Earlyworks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for Earlyworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlyworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.