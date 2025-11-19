Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY) Stock Price Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99.

About Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. explores for and operates gold mines in Turkey. It owns and operates seven mines in OvacikBergama-Izmir, Çukuralan-Izmir, Kaymaz-Eskisehir, Mastra- Gümüshane, and Himmetdede-Kayseri regions. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

Further Reading

