Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $29.68. Approximately 35,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 36,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%
The firm has a market capitalization of $120.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33.
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.2399 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%.
Institutional Trading of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile
The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.
