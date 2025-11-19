Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $29.68. Approximately 35,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 36,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33.

Get Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.2399 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 133.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.