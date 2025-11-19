Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.1250. 77,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 110,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the second quarter worth $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 20.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

