Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock Price Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 7,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 17,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Stabilis Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.87 million, a PE ratio of 118.15 and a beta of 0.09.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Stabilis Solutions had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 803.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 54,598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

