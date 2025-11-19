London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

London Stock Exchange Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.14. Approximately 300,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 776,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on LNSTY shares. Zacks Research raised London Stock Exchange Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
View Our Latest Report on LNSTY
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.1%
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than London Stock Exchange Group
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.