London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

London Stock Exchange Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.14. Approximately 300,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 776,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNSTY shares. Zacks Research raised London Stock Exchange Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

