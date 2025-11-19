Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Solarwindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.3610 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 7,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 23,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Solarwindow Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $27.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of -7.97.

About Solarwindow Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solarwindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarwindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.